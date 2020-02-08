Mythic Quest season 2 premiere date hopes at Apple TV+







Following this weekend’s big launch, are you curious to learn about a Mythic Quest season 2 premiere date? We’ve got some more information on this subject within!

Let’s kick things off within this article with some of the good news, if you haven’t heard it already — there is going to be a Mythic Quest season 2 coming up down the road! That was confirmed earlier this year during Apple TV+’s appearance at the TCA Winter Press Tour, and it shouldn’t come as much of a shock. Much like a number of other streaming providers before it, we’re seeing a real effort here in order to ensure that shows get off to the best start possible.

With this show in particular, we think getting that early vote of confidence is the best thing that could happen — it allows the writers more time to be creative, and also to further cultivate the innermost world of the show. this is in a lot of ways a workplace comedy, though it’s a rather unusual workplace in a game developer. The first season was entitled Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, and it sounds as though the second season will have a different subtitle. This should help to make the run of the series feel different every single time that a new season arrives.

As for when a season 2 will premiere, it may take some patience given that the creative team of Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, David Hornsby, and Megan Ganz have some other responsibilities — take, for example, work on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which is still on the air and could continue to be for some time. Yet, because it doesn’t require too much work from them throughout the year, it’s easier to balance schedules. Our feeling is that a Mythic Quest season 2 could premiere at some point in 2021. We’d suggest to prepare now with that in mind.

When do you want to see Mythic Quest season 2 on the air?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the subject at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some additional news/insight over the days ahead. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

