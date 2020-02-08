Homeland season 8 premiere sneak peek: Carrie’s new mission







Entering Homeland season 8 and the premiere this weekend, everything has changed for Carrie Mathison. She now finds herself in a position where, following what happened in Russia, she’s closing in on persona non grata status. Parts of the government don’t take her seriously, and she’s in a spot now where she’s almost rudderless wandering around Washington. She’s getting some time in the sun, but her moment in it has seemingly long passed.

Or … has it? This is where Saul comes into play, much as he always has on this show. He recognizes that there is still tremendous value in Carrie Mathison, even if said value comes with a certain degree of risk. He’s putting a lot of stock in her abilities to get things done, and that she can be somehow the same person that she was before.

This brings us to the sneak peek below from this weekend’s premiere, where Saul informs her that he needs someone on the ground in order to ensure a situation in Kabul is revolved. The Chief of Station there isn’t the sort of person to handle the problem, and in Saul’s mind, no one else is. There isn’t time to sort out this problem — the time for action is now. He wants Carrie out on a plane to Afghanistan and she is eager to accept.

Are there still some tremendous challenges that lie ahead for her? Sure, with one of the principal ones being the simple fact that Kabul’s not the same as it once was. As Saul tells her, it’s significantly more dangerous now, and we think that Carrie is probably going to have to look over her shoulder constantly. Meanwhile, a lot of her old connections were pulled from the field some time again — she’s going in without some of her old tools.

Yet, isn’t a situation like this where Carrie shines the brightest? She’s going to be counted out, and not everyone will think she can get the job done. This gives us the greatest amount of hope that she can … provided she really is who she once was. Time, and also capture by the Russians, can change someone.

