Power season 6 episode 15: Series finale expectations, questions







Power season 6 episode 15 is coming this weekend on Starz, and it goes without saying this is big. This is the series finale! There’s some powerful stuff coming across the board, as we’re going to have a chance to learn answers to a number of key questions.

But if there are three questions that we have going on, what are they? Let’s spend a few moments breaking some of those down within this article … though of course check back during the finale itself over the weekend with more coverage.

1. Who shot Ghost? – This one goes without saying, since this has been the fundamental question with this series from the beginning. We’ve longed for some more information there and hopefully, the end of the series is going to offer that and then, hopefully, also the why. We need this to be the most emotional, powerful reveal out there for it to make sense. Otherwise, it just doesn’t have the weight that it should. Ghost is the central character of this story!

2. What will we learn about Power Book II: Ghost? – We know already that the series is set to conclude the story of James St. Patrick … but what’s coming up after the fact? The spin-off is set to premiere later this year and we need the series finale to set the stage for some of that. (For some more insight on what we know for sure right now, check out the video below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.)

3. Will characters from the past turn up? – Given that Tariq and Tasha both will have the focus on them within this episode, the good news is that both are probably going to command the lion’s share of attention. We hope that through that, though, there are chances to see appearances from Tommy and of course Ghost — this finale should be a celebration of everything that Power was. It needs to look at how we got here in addition to things wrapping up.

We know that the finale won’t please everyone — they never do. We just hope that it can at least establish some emotional closure to what we’ve seen.

