The Conners season 2 episode 12 spoilers: Live episode details!







If you haven’t heard the news already, The Conners season 2 episode 12 is going to be something special — it’s a live episode! For the first time ever with this series, we’re going to see the cast and crew working within the moment to present you with a story with a lot of humor — plus some great twists and turns. It’s a risky thing to do, but it’s being done in conjunction with the results of the New Hampshire Primary.

(Here’s to hoping that the New Hampshire Primary works a little bit better than what transpired in Iowa — luckily, it’s not a caucus situation here.)

What you’re going to see within this episode is a story about politics … but not in a harshly political sense. It’s more about characters coming together, talking things out, and also family. Basically, a lot of what you know The Conners for but in a slightly more topical sense.

This week, ABC offered up a full press release with more details on how all of this is going to work. Take a look below for more…

ABC will air a special live episode of top-rated comedy “The Conners” the night of the New Hampshire primary, TUESDAY, FEB. 11 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST). The cast will perform the episode live for both the East and West coast broadcasts. ABC News coverage of the first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary will be incorporated into the story in real time as the results roll in during the evening.

In the live episode titled “Live from Lanford,” Mark is watching the results of the primary for a school report with Harris who is apathetic to the electoral process and believes money’s influence in politics means real change is impossible. The rest of the Conners share their differing takes on why they all think everyone should vote, including their working-class perspective that you may have to vote for a candidate you don’t love but one that will “screw you the least.” All of this happens against the backdrop of romance when Louise (guest star Katey Sagal) gets an opportunity that might send her away from Lanford, prompting the family to interfere in Dan’s (John Goodman) complicated relationship with her by throwing Louise a surprise going-away party, creating major new tensions between Dan and his daughters.

