Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 5 spoilers: ‘Game On’







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 5 when it aired on NBC? This is an episode entitled “Game On,” and there is a lot of exciting stuff that comes with the notion of that. Given the title for this show, you have to imagine that Lincoln and Amelia are going to be more and more determined with each passing day. They’re going to need to bring everything in their arsenal if they want to have a hope of getting through this in one piece.

The Bone Collector is working his way back — because of that, he’s going to be sending much of New York City into various stages of panic. That’s going to be a huge part of this story and we have to be prepared for just about anything. That includes some psychological warfare, which has been at the forefront of the series since the start.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 5 synopsis with more insight on what’s coming:

02/14/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Bone Collector challenges Lincoln, Amelia, and the team with a trifecta of victims across New York City. But as our team races to solve the clue trails before it’s too late, Lincoln must come to terms with the Bone Collector’s real target – his own ego. TV-14

In the end, what we imagine we’re going to be seeing from Lincoln in this episode is an opportunity to explore his head, his history, and also how to change up his actions in order to get some results. We hope that he can find a way to figure things out — and if not on his own, Amelia could help him.

