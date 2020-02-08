Locke & Key season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? Current hopes







Is there going to be a Locke & Key season 2 renewal at Netflix? We know that there will be plenty of people who want it.

Yet, alas, it’s Netflix who is going to have the final say on that very thing and for now, the future of the comic adaptation is up in the air. There isn’t any clear word just yet on what the streaming service is interested in doing, but with them not having too many comic-book shows following the end of their time with Marvel, it’s be nice for them to get some more! (The Umbrella Academy is probably their most high-profile series.)

For those wondering, it definitely does seem as though there’s an interest among the cast in doing more. For a little bit more news on that, check out what Emilia Jones (Kinsey) had to say to ET Online:

“I think it opens a couple of storylines for season two if we get one. I have everything crossed that we do … It’s exciting, yeah, finishing on that note. I think it’s exciting for Kinsey.”

If there are two things that hurt the chances of a Locke & Key season 2, it begins with this — Netflix has about a billion shows on their service, and it feels like they’re premiering more either week. It’s rather tough sometimes in order to stand out amidst that sort of heavy competition! The reviews for season 1 have also been mixed — luckily, the success of most shows isn’t dependent on critical acclaim. If viewers love the show and they watch it the whole way through, there’s a good chance that it will be back for more.

What matters the most is whether or not viewers check out Locke & Key in high volume, and then beyond that, whether or not they watch the whole thing. If the first season accumulates a lot of viewership over the course of the next month, we imagine that there will be plenty of reason to be hopeful in the future. It just doesn’t have a lot of time in order to rake in some of those numbers.

Be sure to share right now in the comments!

