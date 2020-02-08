Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Tani’s tough Valentine’s Day







Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 is airing come February 14, so it makes some sense for it to be themed around Valentine’s Day … right? Well, it will be at least in part! The story will be set around them, but we wouldn’t assume that there is going to be roses and chocolate handed down at every moment.

Instead, it seems that most of the story is going to revolve around Tani Rey finding herself in a precarious position — trapped, alongside Noelani, within a convenience story during a hold-up. While Tani may be a part of Five-0, that doesn’t mean that she will be able to stop a robbery in action. Remember this — it seems based on the photo above that she’s on her day off with Noelani in tow. This will be a story that revolves around her social skills just as much as any of her training.

For some additional details now, be sure to check out the full Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 16 synopsis below right now:

“He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha” – On Valentine’s Day, Tani and Noelani are held hostage during a convenience store robbery. Also, Five-0 investigates the murder of a Thai diplomat whose wife confesses to the crime, but Danny suspects she’s covering for the real killer, on HAWAII FIVE-0 Friday, Feb. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

(“He kauwā ke kanaka na ke aloha” is Hawaiian for “Man is a slave of love.”)

Are there going to be some fun holiday-related moments in this episode that the synopsis doesn’t make clear? At the moment, we have to imagine so — this is a show that doesn’t always tease a lot of its lighthearted stuff in advance. The goal for this show is going to be to make you smile, at least occasionally in the midst of making you super-worried about Tani and Noelani and what they are going through.

For those of you who are looking for more of a traditional Five-0 story, we think that this episode is also going to provide that, as well.

