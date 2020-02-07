





Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? If you’re among those interested in an answer to that question … well, you’re probably reading this article.

We don’t want to leave you in suspense for too long here, so let’s go ahead and get the news out of the way, unpleasant as it may be — there is no installment tonight. Beyond that, there are no episodes for the next couple of months, give or take. The Jay Hernandez-led reboot is on an extended hiatus following “A Game of Cat and Mouse” — to date, the only confirmed return date is “April.” We’ll have more news on that subject as it comes out, but unfortunately, you may be waiting for a while. CBS will have to first decide to put either Hawaii Five-0 or Blue Bloods on ice, or end their seasons, before Magnum can come back. (We don’t see them taking MacGyver off the air anytime soon, given that it’s just premiering — the season 4 premiere of it is the reason for the Magnum hiatus in the first place.)

As for what you can expect when Magnum PI comes back, we don’t foresee the show doing all that much different from what it has — great case-of-the-week plots with humor and heart thrown in. We think fundamentally, one of the most important things is to further the work relationship of Magnum and Higgins. Their partnership is still fairly new in the grand scheme of things, so can they still handle the ebb and flow of things?

Meanwhile, there’s going to remain some curiosity over the personal lives of a number of different characters. We’ve already seen Rick, for example, try to shoot his shot with Quinn over on Hawaii Five-0. Is that something that will ever be re-explored? Will there be a new development or twist to either Magnum or Higgins’ love lives?

Since these characters’ lives aren’t just about romance, there is a lot of other groundwork that can be dived into. Higgins definitely has a robust career that we’ve only scratched the surface of. Meanwhile, we could find out more about Magnum, Rick, and TC’s military history … or maybe even their pasts before that. There’s a lot to be excited about — waiting will prove to be the hard part in the end.

