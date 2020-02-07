A Million Little Things season 2 episode 13 spoilers: A Sophie crisis







Next week on ABC, A Million Little Things season 2 episode 13 is going to air and hopefully carry with it all of the emotions you expect. This is going to be an installment themed around facing what is directly in front of you, no matter how difficult it may be.

Take, for example, what we’re going to be seeing for Delilah and Sophie as they prepare for the unexpected. Meanwhile, Maggie and Gary are going to have to take something else on while at a party. (In between this and Grey’s Anatomy, what is it about so many parties on ABC shows turning out to be shocking?)

For a few more bits and pieces now of what’s coming, remember now to check out the full A Million Little Things season 2 episode 13 synopsis below:

Delilah and Sophie come together during a family emergency; Rome and Regina learn that their potential birth mother could be in danger; and Maggie and Gary face a harsh reality when they attend a mutual friend’s cancer remission party.

While there are going to be some sadder moments within this episode, be sure to also remember this — A Million Little Things often finds a way to deliver some hope within the devastation. These are characters who have to find a way to keep moving forward, no matter the struggles that lie ahead of them.

Based on the promo that aired tonight, one of the central stories ahead is going to revolve very much around seeing what happens with Sophie after she decides to take off, frustrated with the criticism over her relationship choices. Because of her age, she’s in a spot where she’s both independent but also reckless. She doesn’t have the same perspective as others around her. That could hamper her future severely here.

