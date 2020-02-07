Legacies season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Hope’s race against time







If you are curious to learn a little bit more about Legacies season 2 episode 13, one of the recurring themes in it could be choices. What do you do when facing the threat of a ticking clock? Is there enough time to recover from some mistakes? This upcoming episode is entitled “You Can’t Save Them All,” and it does feel like there are going to be tenuous moments aplenty throughout it. Just remember what we’ve got through already with Kai on the show, in addition to some of the different twists and turns that could be coming up down the road next.

We’re pretty confident that this is going to be a game-changing episode of the series overall, one that puts the pressure on Hope to help Alaric, Josie, and Lizzie all at once. It’s certainly a good thing that all of them rediscovered their memories of her, right? We like to think so.

If you do want a few more details now for what lies ahead, we simply suggest that you check out the full Legacies season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

AND SO IT BEGINS – Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) finds herself in a race against the clock as the threat of the prophecy looms and the pressure to rescue the Saltzmans grows. Meanwhile, Alaric’s (Matthew Davis) attempt to keep his family safe leads him to make a difficult decision. Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Peyton Alex Smith, Quincy Fouse and Chris Lee also star. Jeff Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#213). Original airdate 2/13/2020.

Given the world that has been established on Legacies over the years, we have to imagine already that this is an episode where anyone could very well die. The writers want the show to be this sort of environment — as a matter of fact, they need it. There’s a recognition here that the more twists that the story has, the more you can never be confident that everyone is safe.

