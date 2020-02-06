Supergirl season 5: Chris Wood coy on 100th episode return







The Supergirl 100th episode is going to be airing on The CW a little bit later this spring, and details are hard to come by. What we do know at the moment is this — it’s going to be action-packed, fun, and probably a celebration of all sorts of great stuff. We also imagine that there are going to be a number of returning faces thrown into the mix, as well.

Could Chris Wood be one of them? He’s certainly a worthy name to speculate on, with Calista Flockhart, Floriana Lima, Jeremy Jordan (who has already appeared this season), and Mehcad Brooks being a couple other names that immediately come to mind. All of them have been a part of a show in the past in a major capacity — unfortunately, there is no confirmation that any of them are going to return at the moment.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Guide, Wood didn’t deny that he would be a part of the 100th episode, but he certainly did leave the door open for something to happen:

“I was in Vancouver during the hundredth episode … And I went to the party. And that’s as much as I can say [laughs.]”

This sounds encouraging … right? Well, it’s all complicated since Wood would be at the party. In addition to being a part of the show’s past, he is married to star Melissa Benoist. Then again, you could argue that his marriage to Benoist makes him more likely to turn up, as well, given that it allows him to keep an even further connection to the show even when he’s not on it.

More so than anything, we want all of the surprise appearances within the 100th episode of Supergirl to be meaningful. It’s not so much about blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameos. We know at least that you’re going to be seeing Wood tonight on another CW show in Legacies, where he will be returning to the role of Kai Parker, which he played over on The Vampire Diaries years ago.

Who do you want to see in the Supergirl 100th episode?

