Last Man Standing season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Vanessa’s campaign!







Curious to learn a little more about Last Man Standing season 8 episode 10 when it airs on Fox next week? Given that we’re right in the middle of campaign season, it only makes sense for the writers to dip their toes a little bit in this pond.

Of course, tackling politics is no easy feat for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, presenting a story that is realistic enough without also becoming too political. There are viewers for this show that exist within just about every side of the political spectrum. You also have to figure out how to tell the story in a fairly short period of time. We think that this episode’s going to be fun because it’s so Vanessa-focused. You’ll understand more of how she wants to run her campaign for State Assembly, and she’s going to get some help from a number of people close to her.

Is all of this advice going to be good advice? That’s something that we don’t have a super-clear answer to at this moment in time.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 10 synopsis with some more information about what’s coming up:

Vanessa turns to Mike and Carol for advice on her State Assembly campaign, while Kyle is overcome with anxiety when Ed gifts him an expensive watch in the all-new “Break Out the Campaign” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Feb. 13 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-810) (TV-PG D, L)

The storyline with Ed and Kyle should be entertaining just because it’s easy to figure out where Kyle is coming from here. Let’s just frame it like this — sometimes, it’s difficult in order to accept an expensive gift. There’s an element of guilt there, or a fear that you’re going to have to do something in return. Sometimes, it’s just hard to get nice gifts since you won’t quite know how to handle them on the other side.

There are plenty more episodes coming up in February, so rest assured there’s a lot of funny coming your way still!

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Last Man Standing

What do you want to see when it comes to Last Man Standing season 8 episode 10?

Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







