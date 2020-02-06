Power Book II: Ghost premiere date estimated by 50 Cent







We know that the Power series finale is airing on Starz this weekend, but after the fact, there is so much more to be prepared for! This includes Power Book II: Ghost, a sequel series that has been previously announced. It stars Mary J. Blige (pictured above), and there may be some major Power characters who are a part of it in some way, as well.

Beyond that, there is also a prequel that is presumably out there in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. While that has been confirmed at the moment by Starz, 50 Cent has spoken out about it enough that there’s reason to believe that it’s happening. Speaking in a new interview with Ryan Seacrest, here’s what he had to say about both spin-offs, incuding a potential premiere date for Book II:

Power Book II will be on in the same time slot as Power. In June it’ll be back on. We’ve got Power Book III; it’s Raising Kanan and that one is in the last stages of casting right now. We’re doing that right now, and the third [spin-off] is in the writers’ room—Power Book IV is in the writers’ room.”

It’s hard to say anything here about the possibility of a Book IV at the moment, largely because no one even knows what the show would be about. We’d love to imagine it revolving in some way around a Tommy or a Rashad Tate — but we gotta be grateful for the two other spin-offs at the moment. (If Book II is premiering in the summer, we’d like to see Book III premiere at some point in the new year. There’s no real reason to hurry things along — allow the producers time to make things great.)

