Vikings season 6: Is Bjorn dead? Show EP coy on mystery







Is Bjorn dead? That is obviously one of the biggest questions that we have coming out of the big Vikings season 6 midseason finale. We seemingly saw the character perish amidst the huge, sweeping battle near the end of the episode … but we’re also not getting the same sort of aftermath that we typically get from characters who die during a given episode.

For some more thoughts on the Vikings midseason finale in video form, check that out at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

Unfortunately, we don’t think that we’re going to get a whole lot of clarity on this subject in the near future. Speaking via TV Guide, showrunner Michael Hirst danced around the subject of Bjorn’s fate — it sounds like there is still a future for the character, but nothing is confirmed at the moment:

“Well, he’s not dead, is he? He’s very, very badly wounded … I can’t tell you too much, but what I can tell you is the [midseason premiere] is an extraordinary episode and a number of things that you thought were true at the end of [midseason finale] proved not to be quite true.”

One of the most important things to remember at the moment is that Vikings has a tendency to feature all sorts of story devices — even if Alexander Ludwig does show up in the second half of the season, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the character is alive. We just don’t want to see Bjorn go at the moment because he is so important to this overall story. Plus, we’ve already lost one notable character in Lagertha! There are only so many big exits that we’re going to be able to take through the remainder of the series.

(Of course, we have to expect that more deaths are coming — after all, this is the nature of this world. The Viking world is not what it was.)

Related News – Be sure to get some more news, including when Vikings could premiere

Do you think Bjorn is still alive on Vikings season 6?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Remember to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







