Is Alexander Ludwig leaving VIkings after season 6 midseason finale?







Tonight’s Vikings season 6 midseason finale was epic — but did you really expect anything else? This was a grand conclusion to the first part of the series, and we had an epic battle to boot featuring some of Oleg’s soldiers in the heat of the chaos.

We expected to lose someone important — as a matter of fact, we would be somewhat appalled in the event that it didn’t happen. There were just so many bodies on the ground, stranded all across the coast.

Unfortunately, the bad news came, and it came for someone we didn’t want to see go: Bjorn Ironside. We’re speaking here about an iconic character, someone who found himself seemingly taken down in the heat of a battle. It was brutal, especially with the nature of his scenes with Ivar all around him.

What did you think about the Vikings season 6 midseason finale?

