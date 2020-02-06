Stumptown episode 14 spoilers: Troian Bellisario to guest!







There are a couple of different reasons to be excited for Stumptown episode 14. First and foremost, it’s an episode of Stumptown! Beyond just that, you’re going to get a chance to see a familiar face on the episode in Troian Bellisario.

According to a new report right now from TVLine, you’re going to be seeing the Pretty Little Liars alum appear in her first scripted TV gig since wrapping the role of Spencer Hastings. This is a role that will certainly be different than anything that she did on that show — and could also provide all sorts of juicy drama, as well.

For a few more details, check out the full Stumptown episode 14 synopsis below:

Dex is hired to investigate a bride’s fiancé after suspicions arise regarding the motives behind the hurried nuptials. Dex asks Hoffman for help with the case and discovers there’s more to this couple than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Hoffman goes head-to-head with his father when he learns that he will be representing a suspect in Hoffman’s case. Back at The Bad Alibi, Tookie and Ansel propose a new business idea to a reluctant Grey.

Bellsario’s character is going to be that of the bride, who has the rather spectacular name of Jenna Marshall. (We have to think that this is an intentional Pretty Little Liars Easter egg that was thrown in here.) There are some high stakes here to Jenna’s potential union, given that the character is reportedly “the heiress to a $125 million share of a family fortune.” The man she is set to marry, meanwhile, is a tattoo artist named Luke Knight. Seemingly,“she is willing to give up her inheritance to marry the man she loves.”

So why the presence of a PI like Dex? We’d imagine that a lot of it is going to come down to Jenna’s very-rich family, who are going to do what they can to weed through his history and try to figure out if there is something buried underneath.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

