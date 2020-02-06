Chicago PD season 7 episode 14 spoilers: The meaning of ‘Center Mass’







Next week on Chicago PD season 7 episode 14, you will have a chance to behold a story entitled “Center Mass.” yet, what does that title even mean? What sort of stories can you expect? Within this article, we’re going to break some of that down while also wondering about certain elements of the future.

Take, for example, what happened with Kim Burgess within this episode and how she is going to be able to recover. Having a miscarriage is always going to be a painful, traumatic thing, and we imagine that it will stick with her for some time. Yet, that does not always mean that she will be able to express it right away. Burgess’ story could be somewhat of a slow burn moving forward, and we know that there are a number of other crisis and conflicts within the series that will be at the forefront of everything.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Chicago PD season 7 episode 14 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

02/12/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : A homeless man’s murder leads Intelligence to a criminal who has evaded capture for years. Rojas has a troubling experience with a young mentally ill man. TV-14

“Center Mass,” for those unaware, is a term referring to the part of the human body that is the easiest to hit from a distance. If someone is trying to just get in a quick shot and run away, this may be what they are aiming for. Odds are, this is going to be tied to the elusive criminal within this episode … and this may be, at least in part, why they’ve been able to steer clear of trouble for so long.

As for the Rojas storyline, this is at least a chance to get to know this character a little bit better. Just remember that she is still reasonably new to this world and with that, there is still a good bit that we have to learn about her.

