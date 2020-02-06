Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? More return date news







Is SWAT new tonight on CBS? For those of you hungry for more news, rest assured that we’ve got that for you within.

Unfortunately, the first bit of news that we’ve got is of the less-than-favorable variety — there is no new installment of the series coming on the network tonight. As for some of the reasons for that, it has a whole lot to do with there being two episodes of Criminal Minds airing back to back. There is no new episode on the schedule next week, and then the week after is the two-hour Criminal Minds series finale. From a CBS standpoint, there’s no sense to isolate an episode of SWAT between Criminal Minds when there could be a continuous run throughout the months of March and April. (There could still be a hiatus in there, but it’s likely to be shorter.)

So when is SWAT returning to the air? As confirmed by the show’s writers room tonight, it’s going to be back on the air on Wednesday, March 4. We imagine that there will be some more news that is coming over the weeks ahead, and that includes a promo for what lies ahead. CBS doesn’t need to waste a lot more time hyping things up, mostly because there’s no real reason to do so.

In general we imagine that much of what’s coming on SWAT is going to be more of the same — a lot of action, drama, and a number of powerful scenes. Let’s just hope that there are a few more twists and turns along the way and hat we get to dive more into who some of these characters are.

No new #SWAT episode tonight, but we'll return on March 4th and you can find all of Season 3 on #cbsallaccess #SWATsquad — SWATWritersRoom (@SWATWritersRoom) February 5, 2020

