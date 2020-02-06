The Masked Singer season 3: New Llama, Kangaroo, Miss Monster clues







Tonight marks the second episode of The Masked Singer season 3, and this one marks an opportunity to learn more about our performers! With the show’s different format this season, we’re going to spend time with our remaining performers from the Super Bowl episode — think Miss Monster, the Turtle, the Llama, the Kangaroo,and the White Tiger.

Throughout this episode, we’re going to have some more news all about these contestants — and that includes some new clues! We’ll be breaking this all down throughout the hour, so you’re going to want to refresh and refresh often!

Llama – He wants to approach the competition like he does his career — he’s quick-quitted, plays the accordion, and seems to have a background in standup. He’s got a mature voice, and we do think there’s some merit to the idea that it’s Drew Carey. Yet, the Weird Al comparisons are out there. He does kinda sound like Joel McHale!

Miss Monster – She’s got an artistic background, there was a Titanic reference mixed in here, and she’s got some sort of Queen chess piece as well. She’s some sort of legendary singer who has a history performing in front of larger audiences. The Mary Wilson comparison is a good one.

White Tiger – It’s obviously Gronk, right? The comparisons here are unavoidable. He’s not a talented singer, but he’s fun! Clearly, that is allowing him to stick around the show for at least for a little while.

Kangaroo – We do think that she is a great performer, and she seems to both have some ties to athletics and is fairly tall. She’s also been through a lot, and it seems like she’s got a history in performing. Kelly Rowland is an interesting guess, but the way that she moves around makes it feel like it could be Naya Rivera or someone who really gets into character.

Turtle – He’s a little bit of a rebel, and he’s got a smooth, powerful voice. This is one of the bigger mysteries of the whole show! We do know that he will be around for a LONG time.

