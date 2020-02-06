Ray Donovan season 8: Show boss on possible future after cancellation







Following yesterday’s stunning news that Ray Donovan has been canceled at Showtime, it’s fair to be concerned that there may be nothing more down the road. How can you be too hopeful? There aren’t a number of other options out there given the show’s adult content, and that’s without considering the price. It’s costly to film in New York, there are some big names in the cast, and we haven’t heard of any interested suitors.

Yet, we do think the cast and crew would at least be interested in giving the show a final endgame. Speaking in a new interview with Vulture, showrunner David Hollander (who was still shocked by the news, and planning for season 8 to be the end) detailed the possibility of another network/streaming service picking the show up:

never know. This is a big show. To be fair to our bosses, Ray Donovan, for the Showtime model, was a very expensive show. We were going into our eighth season with salaries and all the step-ups for union. And the move to New York was extraordinarily expensive, so there’s that. Is there an audience that wants to see this, that will create a demand cycle where someone will absorb the risk? I would never say never. It is much easier to do in the now. The sets are still standing. The people are still contracted. The mechanisms are in place. Once we tear down the sets and put the costumes away… it’s a lot of actors who are in demand.

Because of the cast contracts, another home would have to pick up the series quickly for the ball to get rolling. One of the big questions that comes along with that is rather simple: Are you really going to find another home interested in acquiring a show for a single season? It would have to be someone who needs eyeballs and some positive clout from viewers. Amazon feels like a possibility in our head, and we don’t want to rule out Apple TV+ entirely. Netflix has gone out of the acquisition business to some extent, though, and it’s hard to see Hulu or HBO giving the series a look when you look at their corporate structures.

