Legacies season 2 episode 12 sneak peek: The return of Kai Parker







Thursday night’s Legacies season 2 episode 12 is right around the corner, and it feels already like this story is going to be one of the ages. After all, Kai Parker is back! We also, for the record, feel like he’s going to bring with him ALL sorts of chaos. That’s kind of just what Kai does. He’s able to come across as helpful and charismatic, only to then reveal that he is murderous and all-around awful underneath.

So what happens when Josie comes into contact with him? That’s what the new sneak peek below is all about. In this video, you can see Chris Wood hit it out of the park as Kai acts totally indifferent at first about one of the Saltzman twins being in his presence. He doesn’t even remember her name properly! He’s just about as nonchalant as possible, and that attitude serves mostly as a means to anger Josie further. We don’t know whether she can do anything about his attitude at the moment, but we think that this is an interaction that she is going to remember.

So what has Kai been up to since his time over on The Vampire Diaries? That is one of the questions that we hope this episode answers — among, of course, a wide array of other stuff. We’re very-much curious to learn more about how Josie and potentially Lizzie navigate this world, and also what Alaric’s attitude is going to be towards this situation. Knowing what we do about Matt Davis’ character, you better believe that he is the sort to make many of his thoughts and feelings clear.

Also, we’re left to wonder whether or not Kai is going to have a presence on Legacies beyond just this single installment of the show. Time will tell…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies, including details on what’s coming next!

What do you want to see when it comes to Legacies season 2 episode 12?

How do you think Kai is going to impact the show moving forward? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







