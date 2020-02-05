The Masked Singer sneak peek: Who is the Turtle?







Who is the Turtle? Tonight on The Masked Singer, you’re going to get a better chance to know him courtesy of more clues — plus, yet another performance.

In the video below, you can hear the Turtle belt out a powerful rendition of James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go.” It’s another reminder that this turtle has a history as a recording artist, and has no problem getting up on stage and being vulnerable.

For some more news on The Masked Singer in video form, remember to check out our thoughts on the premiere below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist.

Also, it’s probably another reminder that this Turtle isn’t going anywhere in the near future. Out of the group of five costumed singers that are currently performing, the Llama and White Tiger feel like the obvious weak links. Otherwise, we’ve got some talented folks in the Kangaroo, Miss Monster, and of course the Turtle. Eventually, three performers for this group will make it into the Top Nine –which is going to be a big two-hour show once we get through all of the other performers this season. The format is slightly different moving into season 3, and we’re okay with that for the time being. It keeps that feeling of discovery on the show a little bit longer! That is one of the bigger issues that we had with the first two seasons.

For Fox, one of the things they’ve gotta be hoping is for some ratings momentum. Will a lot of people who caught the show after the Super Bowl stick around? Typically, we don’t see a lot of carryover from the big game to the next new episode … but maybe something different will happen here.

So who could the Turtle be? At the moment, there are a wide array of different possibilities floating around out there in between Jesse McCartney, Adam Lambert, and various members of New Kids on the Block.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now!

What do you want to see on The Masked Singer season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

#TurtleMask is turtle-ly killing it on #TheMaskedSinger stage tonight at 8/7c. 🤩 Any idea who he could be?! pic.twitter.com/oPJGrY40ot — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) February 5, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







