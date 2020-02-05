Outlander season 5 videos: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe spotlights







The Outlander countdown today is very much continuing! We’re just a week and a half now away from the airing of new episodes, and suffice it to say, we’re rather thrilled about what lies ahead.

The first video we have below is another closer look at the story ahead for one Jamie Fraser, who finds himself in a most difficult position moving forward. The good news is that he is going to be working in order to make Fraser’s Ridge the best community it can be, and he’s starting to have all of the pieces of his life come together. He is in a spot now where he can be a husband, a father, and a fighter to those who need him.

Yet, the video also oh-so-clearly reminds us of the important oath that Jamie took in order to ensure that he could get Fraser’s Ridge in the first place — and his desperation to ensure along the way that Murtagh will be okay. You can see him doing whatever he can here to ensure that Duncan Lacroix’s character is out of sight and out of mind. If that happens, what that means is that the British won’t get to him. Our feeling is that Jamie wants to do everything that he can in order to ensure that he doesn’t lose the Ridge, but that he also ensures Murtagh’s safety. It’s a difficult balancing act but he will likely do what he can in order to maintain it.

Want to dive into some more Outlander video insight? Then take a look at our season 5 trailer analysis below! Once you do that, be sure to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more news coming up.

Meanwhile, you can also see below a new teaser that is an extended look at the key art featuring Caitriona Balfe’s character. It brings up the concept of her taking risks and tempting fate, something that she is very much intent on doing moving forward. She recognizes through season 5 that she may have to disobey the history books a little in order to protect those she loves — and this could in turn be quite the balancing act of its own. (Sense a trend with this season?)

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Outlander and the story that lies ahead

What do you want to see the most when it comes to Outlander season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, be sure to also stick around in the event you want some other insight on the Starz drama. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







