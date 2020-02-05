Better Call Saul season 5 video: Kim Wexler’s negotiation notes







One of the stranger things about Better Call Saul season 5 is seeing some of the random how-to videos featuring some of the main characters. We’ve learned about food preparation from Lalo, how to iron a shirt from Gus Fring, or how to tie a tie from Jimmy McGill. All of these videos are weird, but at the same time surprisingly wonderful and enjoyable.

This brings us to where we are now, as the latest one of these videos (see below) focuses on Kim Wexler teaching you the shrewd art of negotiation. It’s something that any good attorney needs to understand since it’s often the only way to achieve compromise. Sometimes within a court of law, you’re not able to get every little thing that you want. Because of that, you need to take advantage of every little curveball that you can. This is what Rhea Seehorn’s character does her best in order to explain.

The reality here does remain that it’s hard in order to imagine getting that much better at negotiation within the span of a minute … but that’s really beside the point. These videos are meant mostly to flesh out these characters as living, breathing people. They want you to be able to imagine them going about their day to day! In the case of Kim, that may make what eventually happens to her all the more heartbreaking.

Remember that new episodes of Better Call Saul are going to air on AMC starting on Sunday, February 23 — the next episode will air the following day on February 24. There’s a lot of stuff coming that is worthy of excitement, but also fear — we don’t know how those flash-forwards will end.

