Is FBI new tonight on CBS? A look at the ‘Legacy’ future







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? We imagine that there are plenty out there who would like for it to be, as the show represents a lot of great stuff. You see heroes at work — and even if they’re fictional, there is an inspirational quality to it. You root for them, and we like to think they offer a sense of aspirational comfort. There is something nice about thinking there are people out there in the world who will stop at nothing to solve problems.

Unfortunately, there is no new episode of FBI on the air tonight, but when the series returns come February 11, there will be a lot of great stuff to look forward to. This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Legacy,” and if you look below, you can get a few more details about what’s coming:

“Legacy” – After a truck filled with armor-piercing rifles is hijacked, the team works to discover who stole it, and what they have planned for the stolen weapons. Also, a friend from OA’s past in the military intelligence unit returns to help with the case, but OA isn’t sure he can trust his judgement, on FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

