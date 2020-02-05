Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? A look at ‘Last Shot’







Is The Resident new tonight over on Fox? Within this article, we’re doing our best to answer that question — but also look towards the future of the Fox drama while we are at it.

Before we do too much else at the moment, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment tonight, if for no other reason than that the State of the Union is on the air and coverage around that can be a little all-consuming. Of course, to make matters worse there is no new episode next week, either. The Resident is going to be off the air until we get around to Tuesday, February 18. The title for that installment is “Last Shot,” and there is some more news on what to expect below:

When Red Rock finally opens the doors to its new neurosurgery center and Nic is forced to work alongside Cain again, she, along with the rest of the staff, discover that the center is not everything that was promised. Mina and The Raptor work together with a new surgeon on a heart transplant that has an unexpected result. Meanwhile, after becoming personally involved, Bell asks Conrad to re-examine the three patients who may have been poisoned in the all-new “Last Shot” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Feb. 18 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-315) (TV-14 L, V)

We know that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Conrad at Chastain moving forward, which is definitely great news for those of you who were rather upset about the time that he sent away from the institution. Relationships are going to be key to some of the storylines ahead — in addition to the threat that Red Rock faces to the Chastain way of life. Eventually, we’re hoping that there will be some sort of opportunity for them to practice medicine their own way again … or at least as close to it as possible.

