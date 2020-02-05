Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? On season 4 episode 13 & beyond







Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we come bearing an answer to that question … but then also a look towards the future.

Without further ado now, let’s go ahead and be the bearer of bad news. There is no new episode tonight, largely because of the State of the Union Address that is coming across almost every network. We’re going to be stuck waiting until February 11 in order to see what’s coming up, and the final part of the three-part “Hell of a Week” event that we’ve been on. The first part was about Randall, the second part Kevin, and we’re now diving into the part all about Kate.

For some more news on This Is Us in video form, remember to watch some of the latest we’ve got on the subject below! After you watch that, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our show playlist. We’ll have more coming up after the fact.

So while you wait for the final part of the trilogy, here are some official details via NBC…

Season 4 episode 13 – 02/11/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Kate finds strength in unexpected places. TV-14

Season 4 episode 14 – 02/18/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : The Big Three reconnect at the family cabin.

For those who haven’t heard as of yet, episode 14 is entitled “The Cabin” and the #1 purpose of that episode is going to be bringing some of these stories together from the trilogy and then assessing where things go for the Pearsons from there. We’re certainly worried about their short-term future, largely because of that birthday celebration where Kevin and Randall are not talking and it feels like Kate is going through something serious, such as a divorce. There is a lot of story still left to tell this season, and that is what makes the week off the air tonight even more painful.

Rest assured, though, we’ll do our best to keep you posted as we inch closer to next week’s installment. If you haven’t seen the most-recent promo, you can do so below.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to This Is Us right now!

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 4 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to stick around if you want some more news on the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







