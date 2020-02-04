Supernatural season 15 spoilers: Sam, Dean flashbacks coming







Before we say goodbye to Supernatural after fifteen seasons on the air, we are taking a deep dive into the past. We’ve seen young iterations of Sam and Dean Winchester before, but there will be another iteration coming in the future!

According to a new report now from TVLine, the producers are currently looking for actors to play a 9-year old and 13-year old counterpart to Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ respective characters. While we have seen young actors take on these parts before, one of the major complications here is that these actors age. It’s the hard part that goes along with doing flashbacks.

So why bring in younger versions of Sam and Dean now? What’s the potential endgame plan here? Well, it seems as though one of the goals here is working in order to ensure that we see one of the earliest hunts from the characters as kids. It’s a way to dive more into their origins before saying goodbye to them in the present. We know that these brothers have been taking on monsters forever, and it’s certainly not something we imagine them stopping anytime soon. It’s a part of who the Winchesters are, and that’s why we feel like there is always a chance that Supernatural returns down the road. So long as the brothers are still alive, we always think there is a reasonably good chance of the two of them making it back on the air.

Of course, beyond Supernatural there are some other projects in the works, including the new version of Walker, Texas Ranger starring Padalecki. For the time being, we don’t want to think too much about the future. Instead, let’s just dive into the final season and enjoy everything while we have it. That includes the spirit of adventure and all of the fun, sometimes-emotional adventures that we see with these brothers over the years.

What do you most want to see on Supernatural moving forward?

Do you think seeing a flashback will be important for better understanding the future? Be sure to share now in the comments! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

