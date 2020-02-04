Chicago PD season 7 episode 13 sneak peek: The calm before the storm







Chicago PD season 7 episode 13 is coming onto NBC Wednesday night, and this one will thrust Kim Burgess in the spotlight. She’s going to be working as a 911 operator at one point in the episode, but as the story goes along, she receives a call that causes her to get back into the field. It’s a risky move for her, but it’s also one that fits the character — if she gets the sense that someone is in danger, she’s always going to do whatever she can to help.

There’s going to be plenty of time in order to assess what happens to Burgess in the field — with that in mind, let’s shift the focus elsewhere for the sneak peek below! In this clip (via TV Guide), you can see Kim and Ruzek spending some time together and pontificating over what the future holds. That includes the idea of living together and working to co-parent. While it’s clear that they are not romantically involved at present, they’re still doing what they can to maintain a solid relationship.

If Burgess and Ruzek continue down this path, we do think that it’s possible that they could have more of a romantic bond once more down the line. Yet, for now they each seem to be putting a focus on what matters to them the most — working in order to be parents and in one another’s lives. It’s one step at a time here, and it’s better that they don’t rush anything here than potentially putting themselves in a position where there is too much pressure.

Let’s just cross our fingers now and hope that there is still a sense of peace at the end of the episode for the two. Because this is Chicago PD, it’s hard to ever feel that great about the stability of any relationship.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago PD, including the promo for what’s ahead

What do you want to see on Chicago PD season 7 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







