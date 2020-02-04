Homeland season 8 spoilers: Show EP on full-circle story







Homeland season 8 is going to be premiering on Showtime in just under one week’s time, and we’ve got a feeling right now that everything will start to come full-circle. The series is remaining the story of Carrie Mathison, but it’s also going to be something more than that. Through this season, there will be opportunities to see it evolve and rise up to yet another level … while also acknowledging the past. Nicholas Brody may be dead, for example, but there is a certain part of his soul that is not going to be forgotten.

For some more thoughts on that subject, just be sure to check out what executive producer Howard Gordon had to say in a new TVLine piece:

“There is a symmetry to this season … in that it bookends the essential premise of the first season, which was Brody’s patriotism, and is he a traitor? And this year, it’s Carrie who, after her long captivity and the deprivation of her meds, winds up coming back, and people think she certainly isn’t who she was, and may even have allegiances based on her time in Russia.”

Trust issues are going to be huge in this upcoming season and while we do think that there are going to be some surprises moving forward, the core of the show will revolve around the same exact thing — trying to find a way to make the country better. Is Carrie just the right person for the job? We’re always going to believe that she wants to do the right thing, but there are at times external forces that clash and collide and cause her to be thinking/feeling a little bit differently. These are things that could come up again, but it won’t be the same as what it was so many years ago with Brody. Carrie’s gone through more, both for better and for worse.

If there is one person who is going to be at the center of everything, it’s going to be Saul … much as it should be.

