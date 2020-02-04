Manifest season 2 episode 6 spoilers: Zeke’s past becomes present







Moving into Manifest season 2 episode 6 when it airs on NBC next week, there is a lot of drama to anticipate. Take, for example, getting a chance to see where things go moving forward when it comes to Zeke and Michaela.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, we saw Zeke’s wife turn up and send a serious amount of shock through Michaela’s system. After all, she thought that the two people were building something together and there was this big part of his past that was just not a part of the discussion.

So moving forward, it feels very-much fair to assume that Zeke’s past is going to be a part of the narrative … but Michaela’s going to have a lot of other stuff to occupy her mind, as well. The same goes for Ben, given that he’ll continue to help some passengers while Olive grows increasingly distant from the rest of her family. We do wonder if eventually, Ben’s going to regret what he chose to do tonight when it comes to Adrian. Sure, he may have considered it necessary in his mind, but is that just going to push her away further? It’s something that we can’t rule out at the moment, at least.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Manifest season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more information as to what’s coming up next:

02/10/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Ben and Saanvi work together to orchestrate a surprising family reunion for an emotionally closed-off Flight 828 passenger. Meanwhile, Olive drifts further away from her family, Jared learns more about a growing cabal of anti-828 sentiment, and Michaela finds herself out on a limb when baggage from Zeke’s past threatens to destroy his tenuous new life. TV-14

We’re getting close to the halfway point in the season and with that in mind, you better believe that things are going to get even more intense.

