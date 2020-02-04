All Rise episode 15 spoilers: The story of ‘Prelude to a Fish’







All Rise episode 15 is airing on CBS next week, and we have to say first and foremost that we’re thrilled to be able to enjoy a stretch of new episodes! For the past month, it’s felt as though we’ve been jumping back and forth between a new episode and a repeat. Now, we don’t have to do that anymore! We can just enjoy some of the stories for what they are without worrying about the schedule.

So what is going to be coming up over to the course of the story? Well, be prepared for a big installment for Benner, one where we are going to have a chance to learn a little bit more about what she’s trying to do. She wants to become the Attorney General! That’s an ambitious goal, but it is also one that comes with its own fair share of challenges. Some of those could come courtesy of a dig into her past — and that is where you will see Lola do whatever she can in order to help.

Below, CarterMatt has the full All Rise episode 15 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming up:

“Prelude to A Fish” – As Benner prepares to run for Attorney General, she seeks Lola’s help to search for anything that could compromise her campaign. Also, old wounds are re-opened when Emily’s client is hesitant to file a police report against her abusive boyfriend, and Amy Quinn and Mark find themselves arguing against each other on opposite sides of the courtroom, putting pressure on their new romance, on ALL RISE, Monday, Feb. 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Outside of what’s going on with Lola, we imagine that Amy Quinn and Mark’s storyline could be the one infused with the hardest total amount of awkwardness. Just think about it like this — you’re going to be seeing these characters deal with staying on the same page, while also trying to ensure that they are professional.

