Spinning Out canceled at Netflix; season 2 not happening







Just over a month from its big premiere, it now seems like a Spinning Out season 2 isn’t going to be happening.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Netflix made the difficult choice to end the figure-skating drama — and it comes on the heels of them ending another one of their new properties in Soundtrack. One of the curious links here is that the two shows originally were developed elsewhere — Soundtrack over on Fox and then also Spinning Out at Pop. Ironically, Pop now has a former Netflix show in One Day at a Time.

While we recognized that there was no guarantee at the moment when it comes to the future of Spinning Out, we did have some high hopes for it to be the next big thing. Figure skating, after all, is an extremely popular sport, and we thought that there would be people curious to watch a dramatic series all about it. In the end, we almost wish that the show could premiere opposite the Winter Olympics. That way, people would be talking a little bit more about the subject matter and then transition over to the show.

Netflix makes their cancellation decisions for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for example, the total viewership of a series, especially when it comes to the later episodes of a given season. If they don’t think that viewers are going to watch another season, they’re willing to move away from the show quickly. That’s a big part of their strategy and while we understand that, it’s still frustrating at the same time.

If there is one enormous issue that we’ve got with the streaming service, it’s this: There are so few promotional platforms for a show like Spinning Out. With there being SO many shows on the air, how can almost any of them stand out? How is there a way for that to happen? It almost feels like the show never have a chance.

As for whether or not a season 2 will happen elsewhere, that remains unclear … but we can’t be altogether confident.

hat do you think about Spinning Out being canceled at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below!

