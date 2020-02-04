The Bachelor: Did Alayah Benavidez leave Peter Weber’s season, & why?







Tonight on The Bachelor, we knew that there was going to be some sort of closure to the saga of Alayah Benavidez. There was no guarantee that it would be permanent, but we’d at least tie up some loose ends.

Well, we certainly didn’t think that a lot of those loose ends would be tied up so quickly — and yet, here we are. At the start of Monday’s new episode, Peter Weber made the decision to send her out — and she clearly didn’t think there was enough of a spark, either. After all, there wasn’t that much of a fight to keep her there. It just felt like the two recognized that there was nothing more that was going to be happening. Our feeling is that she wanted to come back to clear her name, but she’s learned at this point that this may not be possible beyond what she said.

So now, we have to say goodbye to the entertainment gold that is Alayah, and we’re not that happy about it! Think in terms of how much craziness that she brought to the table from start to finish. There were so many of the women who were sniping at her and being salty from the moment that she came back, but she didn’t do anything to earn herself any favors. The straw that broke the camel’s back was probably her airing out all of the dirty laundry when it comes to Chase Rice and Victoria Fuller’s history. That upset her and turned even more of the house against her.

Now, Peter has to figure out if there’s still a chance to figure things out.

