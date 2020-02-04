All American season 2 episode 13 spoilers: ‘The Art of Peer Pressure’







Interested in getting some more news when it comes to All American season 2 episode 13 before it airs next week? This is an episode that is going to feature Spencer doing what he can in order to achieve one thing, first and foremost: A comeback. He wants to get back to being the person and player he once was, even if that means taking on a wide array of different challenges along the way.

So, over the course of episode 13, get ready to see him working to try and get his way back onto a football field. He’s still going to have the skill, but there are consequences to the injuries that he suffered. It’s going to take him a little while in order to get into tip-top shape, not that you should really expect anything different. This is an episode that will showcase a wide array of different challenges, and it’s probably going to be more of a jumping-off point than a finish line. With that in mind, we think that Spencer is setting himself up for failure in the event he thinks he’s going to get everything he wants right away.

So what’s going to be going on around Spencer? Well, to the surprise of nobody, everyone is going to have a lot going on — it’s just that some of the threats are going to be more substantial than others.

For a few more details right now, we simply suggest that you check out the full All American season 2 episode 13 synopsis:

SPEAKING UP – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is ready to get back to football in order to impress recruiters, but he must prove to Billy (Taye Diggs) and Grace (Karimah Westbrook) he is not pushing himself before he is ready. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is excited about her and Coop’s (Bre-Z) music, but Coop is distracted about what is going on in the streets. Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles in believing Asher (Cody Christian) and turns to Billy for help. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) does the right thing and steps up in a big way to help a friend. Meanwhile, as the District Attorney’s race is almost over, Laura (Monet Mazur) tries not to get sidetracked by her opponents smear campaign. David McWhirter directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Micah Cyrus (#213). Original airdate 2/17/2020.

