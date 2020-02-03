The Masked Singer season 3 premiere delivers monster ratings







Miss Monster isn’t the only thing related to The Masked Singer season 3 that is all sorts of monstrous. The first episode of the new season aired after the Super Bowl, and there is all sorts of good news for the folks over at Fox.

Last night’s new episode generated, just in terms of live numbers alone, over 23 million viewers and then an 8.1 rating to go along with it in the 18-49 demographic. These are, by far, the best numbers that we’ve seen from the series, and it also outpaces the Super Bowl airing of The World’s Best on CBS from one year ago.

So what do some of these numbers mean when it comes to the future of the series? Well, we do think the Lil Wayne reveal was a big one, and it should inspire some excitement and good numbers the rest of the way. Unfortunately, there’s very little evidence that the premiere numbers will carry over to the remainder of the season. More of then than not, episodes that air after the Super Bowl lose a lot of momentum in the weeks to come — heck, The World’s Best isn’t even on the air anymore. The best thing that you can hope for from the Super Bowl is that maybe you’re able to recruit 1% more viewers to your show. If you can do that, then at least there is a reason to think that these specials still have some value.

Rest assured, though — even if the ratings fall for season 3, it still feels like a season 4 renewal is a given.

What do you think about The Masked Singer season 3 premiere ratings?

