





Tonight, The Masked Singer delivered its epic season 3 premiere — and, to go along with that, we had a heck of an unmasking in the end. We learned who the first masked superstar was, and suffice it to say, there were some jaws on the floor.

We’ll admit that early on in the episode tonight, we felt fairly confident that the reveal was going to be the White Tiger, who struggled to deliver the goods with his performance of “Ice, Ice, Baby.” Yet, there may have been on the show for a single episode. Yet, we felt the same thing about the Robot. At the end of the episode, it felt clear that one of those two were going to be unmasked and it mostly going to be a fun test to figure out who it really was.

Yet, in the end, the Robot was revealed as Lil Wayne! This was a big surprise since we know that he’s immensely talented musically, and it’s clear that he was trying to throw it for most of the performance. We didn’t see this coming, but we definitely do think that this is a big enough reveal to justify the hype. Lil Wayne is arguably the most famous person that we’ve seen on the show! He said that he did the show for his kinds, as they spend a lot of time watching the show.

Here is the one funny thing — Lil Wayne was eliminated before the White Tiger, who is clearly not a singer at all. How did that happen?

