The Masked Singer season 3: Who is the Robot, Kangaroo, & White Tiger?







Tonight marks The Masked Singer season 3 premiere, and given that it was following the Super Bowl, we knew that there would be some great moments! Given that this is airing right after the Super Bowl, we’re predicting the biggest unmasking moment yet.

For some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer in video form, be sure to check out the latest below! After you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Throughout this article, we’re going to have more updates on ALL of the different singers on the night — be sure to check back with more updates as time goes along! Think of this as the perfect way to relax following a crazy conclusion to the Super Bowl.

We’re going to have more updates throughout the night, so be sure to fresh throughout!

The White Tiger – He’s a huge guy, he’s got a history partying, and it seems like this is someone with an athletic past. Our immediate takeaway is that it’s Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots — especially with the “let’s party” clue.

Turtle – Based on the clue package, it felt like he was probably some sort of athlete … but he was also a surprisingly-good singer! It could be someone with a hidden talent. He talked about him taking his time, so he may not have been an overnight sensation. No doubt, he is a talented singer.

Llama – He used the phrase “Nerd Herd,” which seemed to be a reference from the get-go to the show Chuck. Yet, he sounds like an older singer, and it’s someone who got a little bit of history within the world of comedy. Could it be Adam Corolla or Marc Maron? What about a Howard Stern personality?

Miss Monster – We know that she’s a powerful singer and, like the Monster, she’s very much eager to try and rewrite some of her history. Yet, it’s hard to figure out based on the clues itself who it could be — other than that they’re a singer.

Robot – It feels like this is not something that he does most of the time, and it sounds like he has a hard time expressing emotion a lot in his career. We think that he’s a football player judging from the theme we got together.

Kangaroo – They were the final performer of the night — and they had a powerful voice to say the least! We’ve heard that they’ve gone through the next round and, in the end, we could see this being a Kesha or a Jordyn Woods perhaps.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

What did you think about The Masked Singer season 3 premiere? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







