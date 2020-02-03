The Bachelor spoilers: Possible Peter Weber eliminations!







There are two episodes of The Bachelor that are coming on the air this week and within them, there are going to be chances for all sorts of drama. First, there’s the question of whether or not we’re going to be seeing Alayah stick around after all of the drama we just saw. Following that, you’ve also got an injury for Peter Weber — and then, there are questions about a two-on-one date that could be happening after that.

Is it possible that we’re going to be seeing both of these women sent home? We think that there’s a good chance of that, at least based on the promo below. After all, in this you have an opportunity to see Peter say something that suggests multiple departures at the same time. If he does this, it wouldn’t be the first time that we’ve seen something like this. We’re actually surprised that it doesn’t happen more given that contestants on two-on-one dates are rarely ever the ones who make it far on a given season. It tends to mean that the lead is okay with casting these people aside, as much of a bummer as that may be to say.

In the end, we’re just hoping that there is a fun two episodes of The Bachelor coming and by the end of it, even the eliminated contestants have nothing to feel that bad about. Remember that a lot of these women will be back again on Bachelor in Paradise a little bit later this summer.

What do you think is going to be coming on Monday night's new episode of The Bachelor? Do you think that Peter could be sending multiple people home?

