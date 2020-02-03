God Friended Me season 3: What are some of the early renewal odds?







Is there a chance of a God Friended Me season 3 renewal happening over at CBS? It’s obviously too early to know for sure, but why not go ahead and look at the current state of things right now?

Let’s start by examining what we know about the situation. To date, the Brandon Michael Hall – Violett Beane series has averaged a 0.7 rating and over 6.4 million live viewers a week. These are declines versus season 2, but they’re also reasonably solid numbers. From the get-go, this was a big risk for CBS to take. God Friended Me is not a show with a big-name cast, and nor is it one with some sort of established franchise behind it. It’s not a spin-off or a sequel, and there may be some who just assume that it’s overly religious even when it’s not.

Yet, we think that its underdog-story status in some ways helps it. God Friended Me has devoted viewers and each episode wants to deliver a great message. It’s not performing well enough to have a season 3 for sure, but as of right now we consider ourselves cautiously optimistic. Beyond just its live ratings, it has a strong DVR following and streaming presence. It also still has a chance to build up more and more of an international audience over time.

Overall, though, perhaps the biggest reason for hope in the future of God Friended Me is simply this: There is a tendency for CBS to give a lot of its shows multiple chances to succeed. Because of a platform like CBS All Access, they’ve also worked in order to ensure that there are some alternate ways to make money. We don’t think they want to send this show off just yet, and the best way to ensure that a season 3 happens is to watch live, tell your friends, and support the show on social media.

