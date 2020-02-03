Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show: Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Bad Bunny, J Balvin







Tonight, the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show arrived with some super-high hopes. After all, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were there to put on a show! Both of them are incredible performers, and both of them have shown that they are more than willing to collaborate. Both of them have some hit

We knew that the two of them would bring a lot to the show tonight, so we mostly wondered this — who would be joining them on the show? What surprises would there be? There typically are a few of them over the course of a given show.

About the Show – Things opened up with Shakira performing one of her old hits in “She-Wolf,” moving around the stage without J.Lo. It was a brief introduction, and we knew that there would be a lot of other stuff coming. “Wherever, Whenever” was one of the songs that she took on in the opening set — and our first guest came out later in Bad Bunny. We were a little bit surprised that Wyclef Jean didn’t show up at all during her performance of “Hips Don’t Lie.” Also, crowd-surfing — isn’t that a little bit risky for a show like this?

Eventually, Jennifer Lopez did turn up with one of her bigger hits in “Jenny from the Block” — though there wasn’t really a smooth transition from Shakira over to her performance. She ran through a number of her other hits including “On the Floor,” “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and “Waiting for Tonight.” J Balvin came out at one point for a performance and you had a spontaneous costume change, as well. It took a little while before both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were actually on stage together, but it came around a “Let’s Get Loud” – “Waka Waka” back-and-forth.

What was the best part of the halftime show? Probably all of the dance sequences, which were intense and high-energy. Unfortunately, there were some problems elsewhere, at least in that there wasn’t a big, emotional moment through the bulk of it tonight. We think they missed a chance to do something powerful, and make some sort of statement that will define the show for years to come. The talent was here, but the end result didn’t necessarily have a big impact. It was fun and energetic, though, and J.Lo and Shakira deserve a ton of credit for that.

