Super Bowl commercials: Tom Brady Instagram post was Hulu ad







Just in case you were wondering why Tom Brady posted what he did on Instagram earlier this week, it had nothing to do with the future. Instead, it had more to do with a Hulu promotion.

During the Super Bowl tonight, the streaming service aired a commercial that was designed to be a part of the massive “Hulu has live sports” brand. This is something that they’ve used a number of other athletes for, including recently Baker Mayfield. Brady is the perfect person to endorse them now, mostly because of the fact that he is one of the biggest celebrities out there. He’s also used to being in the Super Bowl due to all of the different appearances he’s made over the years.

Is this going to be an effective promotion for Hulu? Absolutely. It’s relevant to them, it’s a part of a larger campaign, and it’s trying to diversify the company’s programming and appeal. We think that Hulu is especially looking to ad a larger array of programming to its brand because of the arrival of Disney+ and some other streaming services.

In the end, we still don’t know whether or not Tom Brady is going to be on a new team beyond the New England Patriots — and we’re not shocked by that. We don’t think that Brady will figure anything out until later in the spring, mostly because of the fact that he doesn’t need to hurry. Also, he’s had a great-enough career that there’s no real hurry for him to determine whatever it is that he wants for his future.

Remember that beyond live sports, Hulu has a number of other big programs including The Handmaid’s Tale and a whole lot more. If you watch for sports, you get some other stuff too.

While Tom does say “I’m not going anywhere” at the end, let’s be honest — would you really buy into him announcing anything in an ad?

So was this a funny ad? Not exactly. This was mostly just a way for Brady to take advantage of what was an obvious publicity stunt. (Photo: Hulu.)

View this post on Instagram I have an important announcement #ad A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 2, 2020 at 4:14pm PST

