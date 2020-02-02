Super Bowl commercials: What is Chris Rock promoting for Facebook?







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider us the source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For the sake of this article, we have one of the most unusual advertisements (at least leading up to the game) — what in the world is Chris Rock doing with Facebook? It’s one of the more mysterious parts of the big game tonight, as we have no clear idea what exactly is going on here.

As a matter of fact, we can’t even talk too much about what is going on here other than that the comedian is front and center of it. Rock is a surprising spokesperson, mostly because you don’t have a tendency to see him do a wide array of different commercials. Still, we think that this represents the social network trying to attract a wide audience — the thing about Chris is that he’s been around enough to appeal to older viewers, while he’s also still relevant and popular with young people.

Odds are, Rock is present here in order to introduce some sort of new product or service — maybe it’ll shake things up dramatically for Facebook. Or, it’s also possible that it’s something that we’ll forget about shortly after the fact.

Want more Super Bowl commercials?

Then head over to the link here! Meanwhile, be sure to share what you think about this ad in the comments! (Photo: Facebook.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







