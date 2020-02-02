Super Bowl LIV: Demi Lovato sings the National Anthem; did she deliver?







Tonight on Super Bowl LIV, there are a number of different, incredibly-notable performances … but one of the biggest ones is coming from Demi Lovato. The pop superstar is singing the National Anthem, and her take on “The Star-Spangled Banner” is sure to be one that will be remembered for some time. This is a big comeback for Demi after taking on many personal struggles and rising above them; it’s also a big follow-up to her performance over at the Grammys.

There is no bigger stage than the Super Bowl, and there is no larger audience. This is also one of the most-scrutinized gigs out there, given that just about every person out there has an opinion on what makes a “good” performance. There are some who are ready and willing to take people down at every opportunity, which is why we give Demi so much credit for being willing to take this on in the first place.

We’re going to have some more specifics on Demi’s take on the National Anthem soon, so stay tuned. Let’s just say that we’ve got high hopes that she’s going to kill this.

Update: Lovato had a tough challenge here for sure, but she came out to a great deal of applause and was joined by a military band. What she did that was so smart here was starting off with a pretty soft rendition of the song, before allowing it to build and build as it moved forward. Demi didn’t need to remind us that she was a great singer — we already knew it — but this was still an excellent way to hear her striking, powerful tone.

By the time that she hit the crescendo of the song, it was clear that this was pretty perfect. This wasn’t the most revolutionary performance of the anthem, but it didn’t need to be — it was traditional, big, and memorable. We don’t know how you come out of this thinking that this was anything other than stellar.

Related News – Be sure to check out our take on Yolanda Adams singing “America the Beautiful” tonight

What do you think about the Demi Lovato performance of the National Anthem?

Be sure to share in the comments! Also, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news and coverage from the big game. (Photo: Super Bowl LIV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







