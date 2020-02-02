Super Bowl commercials: Inside Post Malone’s head with Bud Light







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For anyone who has watched the Super Bowl over the years, you probably know already that Bud Light is a frequent advertiser. We’ve seen ads aplenty from them, and this time around is no exception. This time around, they’ve got a pretty interesting take on the world inside Post Malone’s brain as he learns about their new seltzer.

The pitch – We’ve basically described it already — the singer learns that there is a new seltzer and, soon after that, we get a good sense of how he is responding to it. Basically, he ends up throwing himself around because his brain can’t process the news.

What Works – The first thing we gotta say here is credit to Post Malone for going for it here — his commitment to physical comedy here is outstanding. While this entire commercial feels like a straight rip-off of the movie Inside Out, at least it’s a more adult version that sells the product as revolutionary.

What Doesn’t – Could you have learned more about the taste of the product? Probably, and we can’t say that there is a whole lot that we took away from it other than that it makes Post Malone instead. (Granted, we’ve learned less through some other Bud Light ads over the year.)

Overall Verdict – This was a great ad. It’s different from the standard Bud Light ad, it’s a unique product, and there is a good spokesperson at the center of it. While it may not be a completely original idea, we do love the physical comedy aspect of it. It certainly beats Bud Light relying on sex appeal like they have in the past. Grade: A-.

