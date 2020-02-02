Super Bowl commercials: Winona Ryder in Winona, Minnesota for Squarespace







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzz-worthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For the sake of this ad, we’re talking a look at something a little bit folksy — an ad Winona Ryder stars in for Squarespace that features her in her namesake town of Winona, Minnesota. This actually feels like something that could’ve been in an episode of Fargo, in addition to being on during the big game.

The pitch – Ryder manages to impress a local with what she’s doing building a website all about Winona, Minnesota — including pictures! It’s a very simple, stark approach to an ad, but it showcases Squarespace’s easy-to-use builder and also a pristine, snowy setting.

What Works – This is a good reminder that not all ads need to be hilarious. This works because there’s a lovely sort of humility about it. It’s a worthwhile setting and the ad gets its point across without being too on-the-nose about. Also, getting Winona Ryder is a great booking given her recent popularity on Stranger Things.

What Doesn’t – Is it really a great idea to be building a website outside in the middle of the winter? Probably not, but apparently Winona’s technology is holding up! We did scratch our head at this but, at the same time, we wouldn’t want to lose the setting or the style of this ad. This does contribute rather heavily to its uniqueness.

Overall Verdict – We do think that this is a smart ad for Squarespace, logistical questions about being out in the snow while on the computer aside. It does exactly what Squarespace wants and because of the setting and the subtlety of the ad, it’s actually going to be both memorable and reusable down the line. This is one of the better ones we’ve seen for the big game. Grade: B+.

