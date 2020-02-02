Super Bowl commercials: Maisie Williams sings ‘Let It Go’ for Audi ad







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider CarterMatt your source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For the sake of this article, we’re presenting a commercial featuring none other than former Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams singing “Let It Go” while driving around in a new eco-friendly Audi. It’s a commercial that already has more than 4 million views online, but is it actually altogether effective? We’re going to break this down within.

The pitch – The ad features Maisie surrounded by dust and pollution, and she drives the car through the streets, she starts belting out the famous Frozen number sung by (at times) Idina Menzel and Demi Lovato. She finds a sense of peace within her sanctuary — this is definitely not an Arya Stark tale of revenge here.

What Works – Maisie is a big-name star coming off a huge HBO show, and her presence here may be a way for Audi to court a much younger clientele. Meanwhile, it is a popular song choice and the message is clear enough. Also, the client of the car vs. the noise of the outside world is a great way to showcase its acoustics.

What Doesn’t – Is “Let It Go” really all that congruous with creating a better environment? Why is Maisie Williams singing a song from Frozen? This is a compelling ad, but there’s a lot of different pieces and we’re not sure that all of them actually match up fully. Also, can the average Game of Thrones viewer (or the average person Maisie’s age) really afford an Audi?

Overall Verdict – While it’s a compelling visual ad and it’s worthy at getting some viral attention, we’re not sure that it’s especially funny or even memorable despite the star power and getting to her Maisie Williams sing. It’s a solid spot that is fun to watch a couple of times, but it’s too disjointed to reach instant-classic status.

