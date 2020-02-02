Super Bowl Commercials: Bill Murray, Jeep recreate Groundhog Day







There are a number of memorable ads this Super Bowl Sunday, and over the course of the big game, consider us the source for some of the best! We’re going to be presenting you with ways to watch/re-watch the ads, plus also our verdict on whether or not some of them are effective at their intended goal. Sure, they want to be funny and buzzworthy, but shouldn’t they also sell the product?

For this article, we’re taking a look at the delightful ad from Jeep, inspired by the movie Groundhog Day, that of course features Bill Murray at the center of it. Given how rarely Bill does this sort of thing, it makes the ad feel all the more inspired.

The pitch – Murray is living out the plot of one of his most-famous movies, except this time around he stumbles upon a Jeep Rubicon. He ends up snatching Phil and the two go for quite the joyride. There’s a lot of fun absurdity that comes from this, and all of a sudden, it doesn’t feel like the two are living the same day over and over again.

What Works – The timing is impeccable, given that the Super Bowl takes place on Groundhog Day this year. Also, you’ve got Murray and some other notable elements of the movie thrown in here. We also just think the brand messaging here is strong — apparently, driving this Jeep is so special that it can break the monotony of living the same day again and again.

What Doesn’t – Maybe the commercial doesn’t list off all of the Jeep Rubicon’s features, but does it really need? It still is front and center here. The only other critique we can offer here is that if you aren’t familiar with the movie Groundhog Day, you may lose some of the references.

Overall Verdict – While we’re not sure this commercial will be appreciated by everyone, this is a wonderful and nostalgic ad featuring a big-name star. It makes you smile and for Jeep, they should also be happy with how much the product is featured and how lucky they got with the timing of it all. This is one of the best ads of the year and it should be remembered for a while.

