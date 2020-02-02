Call the Midwife season 9 episode 6 spoilers: Shelagh, Turner, May’s past







Next week Call the Midwife season 9 episode 6 is going to unlock even more emotional storytelling — and, to go along with that, more chances to dive into the past of some characters. We always love that with a show like this, though in this case, the character with a past being explored is going to be a little different than what you would expect.

To be specific here, we’re talking about May, Shelagh and Dr. Turner’s adopted daughter. They’ve spent a lot of time getting her accustomed to life in Poplar, which is absolutely very different from anything that she’s ever known before. What’s going to happen when someone from Hong Kong shows up? Will it cause a problem for their future as a family? It’s something to think about, while elsewhere in this episode you’ll see some emotional stories involving Fred and Reggie, while Valerie will do her best to help an important family member. Hopefully, this is less sad than what we saw with Valerie’s Gran a little while back.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Call the Midwife season 9 episode 6 synopsis with some additional news on what lies ahead:

Fred (Cliff Parisi) has been growing his large marrows for the Poplar Horticultural Show, set for the Bank Holiday at the end of the month but is saddened when he sees that the event has been cancelled.

In an attempt to reinstate it, Fred tries to enlist Violet (Annabelle Apsion) and Reggie (Daniel Laurie), but Violet refuses to help on account of her many responsibilities as councillor and shop keeper. Reggie on the other hand is keen to help Fred, who suddenly finds himself a little out of his depth trying to drum up interest from the locals. It’s only when Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) steps in that momentum starts to build.

At the Turners, Shelagh (Laura Main) receives a phone call from the Hong Kong Adoption Agency who have alarming news. Someone from May’s past has arrived in the UK and is keen to see the little girl. The Turners must decide how to react as they hope to keep their plans to adopt her on track.

Meanwhile, at clinic, Valerie’s (Jennifer Kirby) cousin Maureen (Juliet Oldfield) is heavily pregnant and hoping her baby will be born on Thursday, the same date as her dad and grandad. Though they’ve passed away, she thinks it’ll connect them – only her due date isn’t so soon.

