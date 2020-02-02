Saturday Night Live – Frozen II spoof allows Elsa to come out







Tonight, Saturday Night Live decided to feature a Frozen II spoof — we don’t know why they decided to do this right now. Yet, we also don’t really mind. It’s a bold move to make fun of a popular Disney movie, especially when it comes to a subject like Elsa’s sexuality.

Let’s be honest — this is not the first time that someone has opened up about the subject. There were petitions to have Elsa come out in the film series, and tonight, Kate McKinnon played a version of the character who is ready to talk all about her sexuality. This then led to a performance from Anna entitled “we all know.”

If this wasn’t enough for you in this sketch, we had some other very funny little Frozen II deleted scenes that were all about the lack of diversity, a certain character in Kristoff’s prowess in the bedroom, and then also Olaf having a carrot in a rather inappropriate place. We’re not sure that Disney will be a big fan of any of this, but parents who have seen Frozen II a thousand times probably will love it.

Also, wasn’t JJ Watt the perfect Kristoff? That may have been the very basis for the entire sketch. We love that the show took the movie on — while some of it was satirical, we do think the Elsa part of it was a message to encourage more diversity within children’s movies. Whether or not it moves the needle, time will tell — but it’s certainly going to make the conversation more prevalent than it once was.

